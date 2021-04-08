UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $124.90 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cintas worth $124,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 91.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $4,830,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

CTAS opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.84 and a 200-day moving average of $342.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

