UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 940,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $124,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $148.81 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.32.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

