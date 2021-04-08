UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 95,908 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Church & Dwight worth $118,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

