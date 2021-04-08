UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 31,405 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $102,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $264.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.57 and a 200-day moving average of $203.06. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

