UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives €9.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.83 ($11.56).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

