UniLayer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and $1.61 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.44 or 0.00635019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030307 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

