United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,566,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,324,000 after purchasing an additional 188,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.93 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

