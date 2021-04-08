United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $334,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Comerica Bank increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.56 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.