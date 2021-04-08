United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,720 shares of company stock valued at $37,796,038. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.