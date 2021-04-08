United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

MGM stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.