United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

