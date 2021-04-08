United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,178 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

