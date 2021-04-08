United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

