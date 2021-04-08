United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

