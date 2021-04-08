United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 4.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 10,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,558,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

