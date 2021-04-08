Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $3,366,299.67 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $3,366,299.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,944,001.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64.

Shares of U opened at $97.89 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $21,108,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

