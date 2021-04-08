Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Unum Group have outperformed its industry in the year to date period. Its conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to its overall profitability. Sustained increase in premiums was fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Continued rollout of dental products and geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. We believe that strong operating results have led to a solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility. It has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value via dividends and buybacks. However, persistent soft results at the Closed Block and Corporate segment are concerns for the company. High cost weigh on its margins.”

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.56.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.