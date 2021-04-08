Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 112,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,636,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

