Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $37,000 Investment in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 106,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.