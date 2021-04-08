Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $59,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

RNP stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

