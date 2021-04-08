Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

FOF opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

