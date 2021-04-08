Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.04 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.