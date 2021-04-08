Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $255.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day moving average is $228.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

