Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases Shares of 1,000 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

