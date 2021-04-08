Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases Shares of 3,535 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after buying an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

STWD stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

