Valley Brook Capital Group Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,745,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

