Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,613,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.