Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $85.02. 33,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

