Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $184,590.12 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78.

On Friday, February 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86.

On Monday, January 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $260.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $407,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

