Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $2,877,611.56 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,495. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 192.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 288.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 26.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 370.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1,124.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

