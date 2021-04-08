Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $93,000 in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. VivoPower International PLC has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

