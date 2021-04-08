Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.29. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 42,449 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

