Vesper Hits Market Cap of $142.38 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $142.38 million and $10.35 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $57.67 or 0.00099761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00257117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.12 or 0.00787249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,871.93 or 1.00104601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.37 or 0.00702925 BTC.

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,736 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

