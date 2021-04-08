Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,451.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

