VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $10.97 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $56,625.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.44 or 0.00635019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030307 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

