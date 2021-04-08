Viberate (VIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.68 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.60 or 0.00630437 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030536 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

