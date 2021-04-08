VideoCoin Price Tops $0.96 on Top Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $144.18 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,445,896 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

