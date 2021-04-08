Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GNHAY opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

