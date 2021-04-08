VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a PE ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

