Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,434 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

