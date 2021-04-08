Virtu Financial LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NAIL opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.