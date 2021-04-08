Virtu Financial LLC Invests $332,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,477 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after buying an additional 295,812 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,043 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 269,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2,857.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 269,144 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 260,044 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

