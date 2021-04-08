Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average of $139.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

