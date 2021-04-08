Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 21,140 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 166.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of TCG BDC worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TCG BDC by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.88.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

