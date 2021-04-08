Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,103 Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000.

Get Seer alerts:

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at $39,186,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018 over the last three months.

Seer stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.