Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.57 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

