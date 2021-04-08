Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNOX opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

