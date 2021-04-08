VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

NYSE:VMW opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a one year low of $121.78 and a one year high of $161.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in VMware by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,827 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in VMware by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

