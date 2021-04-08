Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 289,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,653,285 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.