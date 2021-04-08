Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 933,754 shares of company stock worth $75,777,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

